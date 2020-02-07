Financial notice to improve: Bradfield School

A financial notice to improve issued to Bradfield School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bradfield School.
On 1 February 2020, Bradfield School became part of Tapton School Academy Trust. On transferring to a new trust, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.Published 5 April 2019
Last updated 7 February 2020 + show all updates
Page updated with a note to say the FNtI is now closed.
First published.
