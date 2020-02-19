Research and analysis: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2019

Sets out the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Documents

Details

This report provides the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage. The evidence helps monitor, evaluate and review minimum wage compliance and enforcement.

It covers:

estimated non-compliance and enforcement

statistical estimates of low paid jobs

minimum wage awareness

routes to HMRC enforcement

enforcement enforcement operations

enforcement statistics

Published 19 February 2020

