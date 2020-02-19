Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 19 February 2020

ESFA Update academies: 19 February 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 19 February 2020

Items for further education providers

Reminderthe deadline to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year is Friday 28 February 2020
Informationupdate on the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England – the process for removal of funding for qualifications with low and no enrolments
Informationthe integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
Informationnew Apprenticeship Service webinar in February 2020
Informationupdate on our provider roadshows
Informationupdate on the matrix Standard
Your feedbackhave your say in the design of a new staff data collection

Items for academies

Informationview my financial insights tool for academy trusts
Items for local authorities

Published 19 February 2020