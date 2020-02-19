Completed RFCs that we'll make to the CBDS during 2020, including details of the change and the reasons for the request.
Documents
RFC 1130: aggregate number of sessions
RFC 1126: English GCSE prior attainment
RFC 1125: attendance changes
RFC 1124: exclusion codeset
RFC 1123: T-Level data items
RFC 1120: EHC plan
RFC 1109: CIN census 2020 to 2021 assessment code set
Details
These files contain information for suppliers developing software and management information systems (MIS) for local authorities and schools.
The CBDS database is also available.
