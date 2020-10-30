Find out how this programme will enable schools with exemplary behaviour to work with other schools to improve their behaviour culture.
What the programme is about
Behaviour hubs will enable schools and multi-academy trusts (MATs) with exemplary behaviour cultures and practices to work with those that want to improve their behaviour culture.
Schools will form hubs to learn from each other, sharing good practice and equipping heads and senior leaders with the tools to improve their approach.
The programme will be based on the principles and ideas outlined in Tom Bennett’s 2017 review of behaviour in schools Creating a culture: how school leaders can optimise behaviour. This review identified the core principles of successful schools, which include:
- having a clear understanding of what the school culture is
- high expectations of pupils and a belief that all pupils matter
- consistency and attention to detail in the execution of school routines, norms and values
DfE held application rounds in February 2020 and September 2020 to appoint around 20 exemplary lead schools from across primary, secondary, special and alternative provision (AP) sectors, and 2 to 3 MATs with excellent behaviour management to support other schools and trusts improve behaviour. Appointments are due to be made in spring 2021.
What is on offer
Partner schools and partner MATs will be able to access bespoke support and advice on behaviour management and culture from a lead school or lead MAT which has an exemplary track record on behaviour.
Based on need, partner schools and MATs will receive some or all of the following:
- training led by expert advisers as well as lead schools
- bespoke advice
- mentoring
- support to develop and implement an action plan
- open days at lead schools to observe good systems and approaches in action
- networking events to share experiences and good practice
- online resources developed by the behaviour advisers to support schools
In addition, partner MATs will work closely with lead MATs to consider, develop and implement an approach to behaviour management across schools within the trust.
Who is involved
A team of behaviour advisers, led by Tom Bennett, will oversee the programme and support schools.
- Tom Bennett, Author of Creating a Culture: how school leaders can optimise behaviour and founder of researchED
- Mark Emmerson, Chief Executive Officer of City of London Academy Trust in London and formerly Principal of Stoke Newington School, The City Academy, Hackney and City of London Academy Islington
- Marie Gentles, Co-Director of Magic Behaviour Management and former Principal of Hawkswood AP Primary in London
- Michelle Blanchard, Head of Junior Fulneck School. Former Executive Principal at Dixons Academy Trust and Principal of Dixons Music Primary in Bradford
- Jayne Lowe, Director of Bright Green Learning, Education Adviser, former PRU headteacher and currently supporting Ministry of Justice on ‘Transforming Youth Custody’
- Jenny Thompson, Principal of Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford
How to get support
The programme is open to schools which have received an overall Ofsted ‘requires improvement’ judgement. Schools will be referred onto the programme through DfE’ school improvement offer where appropriate and will be assessed based on need.
Further guidance and resources to support behaviour management in schools are available at behaviour and discipline in schools.
What it costs
The programme will be funded by DfE and will be free for participating schools and MATs. Costs incurred by lead schools and MATs will also be covered.Published 28 February 2020
