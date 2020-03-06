The funding rates and the formula used in the funding arrangements for 16 to 19 year olds.
Funding guidance for young people 2020 to 2021 rates and formula
Funding guidance for young people 2019 to 2020 rates and formula
Funding guidance for young people 2018 to 2019 rates and formula
Funding rates and formula: 2018 to 2019 presentation
Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.
These documents give advice about the use of funds for each funding year.
For the academic year 2020 to 2021, we have updated the guidance with new sections on:
- level 3 programme maths and English payment
- the high value courses premium (HVCP)
- T Level industry placements
- the condition of funding adjustment
- T LevelsGuidance from 2019 to 2020 and 2018 to 2019 is also available on this page. Guidance from previous years is available in the National Archives.
