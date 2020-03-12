This data gives a summary of the responses Ofsted has received to key questions in the post-inspection survey of state-funded schools.

Responses to post-inspection surveys: State-funded school inspections and other visits between 1 September 2019 and 29 February 2020

This data contains a summary of the responses to questions in the post-inspection survey of state-funded schools. It includes:

  • data from 1353 responses received from 2493 inspections and other visits which took place between 1 September 2019 and 29 February 2020
  • only responses received by 6 March 2020
  • only responses where the inspection report or outcome letter had been published by 6 March 2020

Not all respondents answered every question.

Published 12 March 2020