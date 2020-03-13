A financial health notice to improve issued to Vision West Nottinghamshire College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Documents
Revised financial health notice to improve: Vision West Nottinghamshire College
PDF, 124KB, 4 pages
Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Vision West Nottinghamshire College
PDF, 150KB, 4 pages
Details
This letter and its annex serves as a written notice to improve financial health at Vision West Nottinghamshire College.Published 17 September 2018
Last updated 13 March 2020 + show all updates
Revised NTI for Vision West Nottinghamshire College added.
First published.
