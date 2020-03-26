Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families indicator data and evidence base tracking progress to tackle disadvantages affecting families’ and children’s outcomes.

There are 9 national indicators and underlying measures used to track progress in tackling the disadvantages that affect families’ and children’s outcomes. The government is required by law to report to Parliament on 2 of those indicators.

Improving Lives: Helping Workless Families indicators and evidence base

There are 9 national indicators and underlying measures used to track progress in tackling the disadvantages that affect families and children’s outcomes. These documents provide an annual update of the indicators.

Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators

The government is required by law to report data annually to Parliament on the indicators in England for parental worklessness and children’s educational attainment at Key Stage 4.

Improving lives: Helping Workless Families policy paper

This publication sets out proposals to improve outcomes for children who grow up in workless families and face multiple disadvantages.

Improving lives: Helping Workless Families 23 June 2017

Policy paper