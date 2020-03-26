This release reports on pupil absence in primary and secondary schools in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

This release provides information on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in:

state-funded primary schools

state-funded secondary schools

state-funded special schools

It includes information on:

reasons for absence

persistent absentees

pupil characteristics

absence information for pupil referral units

absence by term

The information is based on pupil level absence data collected via the School Census.

It updates and supplements information published in the October 2019 release - Pupil absence in schools in England, autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

A guide on how we produce pupil absence statistics is also available.

School census statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Mark Pearson 0370 000 2288

