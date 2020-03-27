English

Cymraeg

You may be able to claim New Style Employment and Support Allowance with, or instead of Universal Credit, depending on your National Insurance record.

Overview

If you are ill or have a health condition or disability that limits your ability to work you may be able to get New Style Employment and Support Allowance ( ESA ).

New Style ESA is a fortnightly payment that can be claimed on its own or at the same time as Universal Credit ( UC ).

New Style ESA is a contributory benefit. Normally, this means you may be able to get it if you’ve paid or been credited with enough National Insurance contributions in the 2 full tax years before the year you’re claiming in.

Why should you claim New Style Employment and Support Allowance?

Your (or your partner’s) savings will not affect how much New Style ESA you’re paid. If your partner works, it does not affect your claim.

Most income is not taken into account (but a personal pension can affect the amount you may receive).

While you receive New Style ESA you’ll earn Class 1 National Insurance credits, which can help towards your State Pension and other contributory benefits in the future.

It is a regular fortnightly payment.

This table shows what you may be able to claim depending on your circumstances.

Your situation New Style ESA Universal Credit You’ve lost your job and you’re too sick to work. You need help with living costs e.g. rent.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self–employed). You can claim New Style ESA – even if your partner works or you and your partner have savings over £16,000 You can also claim UC if you (and your partner) have £16,000 or less in savings between you.



Your partner’s income will be taken into account as you will need to claim UC as a couple.



UC is a household assessment and you can receive an amount for children and housing costs.



Any New Style ESA you receive will also be taken into account as income but you may still get UC . You’ve lost your job and you’re too sick to work.



You have not paid any NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years You are unlikely to get New Style ESA if you have not paid NI contributions. You can claim UC if you (and your partner) have £16,000 or less in savings between you.



Your partner’s income will be taken into account as you will need to claim UC as a couple.



UC is a household assessment and you can receive an amount for children and housing costs. You’re ill and unable to work.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self–employed).



Between you, you and your partner have more than £16,000 in savings. You can claim New Style ESA even if your partner works or you and your partner have savings over £16,000. You are unlikely to get UC because your savings are too high. You’re ill and unable to work.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self–employed).



Your partner works.



Between you, you and your partner have less than £16,000 in savings. You can claim New Style ESA , as your partner’s work does not affect it. You can also claim UC as you and your partner have less than £16,000 in savings.



Your partner’s income will be taken into account as you will need to claim UC as a couple.



Any New Style ESA you receive will also be taken into account as income but you may still get UC . You work but you’re off sick and your Statutory Sick Pay has ended.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self–employed). You can claim New Style ESA . If you and your partner have less than £16,000 of savings you might also get UC . You’re ill and unable to work.



You receive pension income from previous employment.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self–employed). You can claim New Style ESA .

Your pension income may be taken into account. If you and your partner have less than £16,000 of savings you might also get UC .



Your pension income will be taken into account.



Any New Style ESA you receive will also be taken into account as income but you may still get UC . You’re ill and unable to work.



You have children.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self-employed). You can claim New Style ESA as you have paid NI contributions so may qualify.



New Style ESA does not include additional amounts for children. You can also claim UC , as it is a household assessment and you can receive an amount for children. You’re ill and unable to work.



You live in rented accommodation, or have a mortgage or home loan, and need help to pay the cost.



You’ve paid and/or been credited with NI contributions in the last 2 to 3 years (employed or self-employed). You can claim New Style ESA as you have paid NI contributions so may qualify.



New Style ESA does not include an additional amount for housing costs. You can also claim UC , as it is a household assessment and you can receive an amount for your housing costs.

Eligibility

To get New Style ESA you usually need to have been working within the last 2 to 3 years, and have made (or been credited with) Class 1 or Class 2 National Insurance contributions.

This can be through employment or self–employment.

You will also need to have a fit note (sometimes called ‘sick note’ or ‘doctor’s note’) but you can start making your claim before you have one. If you have only just become ill you can self–certify for the first 7 days.

You cannot claim New Style ESA or UC if you get the Severe Disability Premium ( SDP ), or are entitled to it, or if you got or were entitled to the severe disability premium in the last month, and you’re still eligible for it. You might be able to claim other benefits.

How to apply

There are different ways to apply depending on if you get Universal Credit.

If you’re already getting Universal Credit, speak to your work coach or case manager about applying. You can do this by signing in to your Universal Credit account. You will not have another Work Capability Assessment.

If you have made an appointment with your work coach, you do not need to go to it at the moment because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) will contact you to let you know what you need to do instead.

If you’re not already getting Universal Credit, you’ll need to phone the Universal Credit helpline to arrange a new claim.

Universal Credit helpline

Telephone: 0800 328 5644 (choose option 2)

Textphone: 0800 328 1344 (choose option 2)

NGT text relay (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 328 5644



Your ESA interview

You’ll get a text, phone call or letter within 10 working days to arrange your telephone interview after you’ve applied.

During your telephone interview, you’ll be asked a few questions to prove your identity.

You and your work coach will talk about how your illness or disability affects your ability to work and the support you need.

Make an agreement to look for work (‘Claimant Commitment’)

You’ll agree what you need to do to get New Style ESA , for example agree to report any change of circumstances to your work coach. This is called a ‘Claimant Commitment’.

Work Capability Assessment

You may be required to attend a Work Capability Assessment to help DWP understand how your illness, health condition or disability affects your ability to work.

If you’re claiming both UC and New Style ESA , you’ll only attend one Work Capability Assessment.

If you have an assessment booked, you do not need to go to it at the moment because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) will contact you to let you know what you need to do instead.

Read more information on Work Capability Assessments.

Print and fold: New Style Employment and Support Allowance ( ESA ) claimant guide

Below is a document that can be printed out and folded into a handy guide.

After opening this document:

press Ctrl P or command P to access your print menu

the document should automatically reduce to fit the paper size you have selected to print (if not then make sure 100% is selected for A3 or 71% is selected for A4)

it should automatically print off double sided (if not then select the doubled sided and flip on the short edge options)

Print and fold: New Style Employment and Support Allowance ( ESA ) claimant guide PDF , 359KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

