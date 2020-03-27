Department

of Health &

Social Care

Doing business with DHSC

Bravo is now the Department of Health and Social Care’s primary e-tendering portal.

From 11 December 2017, invitations to tender and expressions of interest will be published on Bravo.

Register for Bravo

Search for DHSC contract opportunities on Contracts Finder. You’ll also find details of contracts worth over £10,000 that DHSC has awarded in the past.

If there’s a DHSC tender you want to take part in, register on the Bravo portal and read the opportunities section. This will show you current DHSC opportunities as well as some global opportunities across other government departments:

DHSC procurement

If you have a question about procurement, please contact us using the details on the DHSC main page.

Terms and conditions for goods and services under £100,000

Short-form contract ( PDF , 287KB, 24 pages)

Procurement for small and medium-sized enterprises

Our small and medium-sized enterprise ( SME ) action plan sets out what we’re doing to make it easier for SMEs to become DHSC suppliers.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page