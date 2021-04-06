A peer-support programme to help FE colleges share good practice and develop quality improvement priorities.

The 2020 to 2021 application round will open on 19 April 2021.

There is more information on the projects developed by successful applicants from the previous round at College Collaboration Fund (CCF) projects.

Overview

The College Collaboration Fund (CCF) is a national programme of competitive grant funding for all statutory further education (FE) providers.

CCF enables colleges to collaborate and share good practice and expertise to address common quality improvement priorities. The fund builds on the previous Strategic College Improvement Fund (SCIF).

CCF was launched in February 2020 with a total funding envelope of £5.4 million and 20 projects involving 71 colleges were successful in applying for a grant of up to £500,000.

The total funding envelope remains at £5.4 million. All spend and activity supported by the next round of CCF will have to be completed by 31 March 2022.

Aims of the programme

The CCF aims to:

  • develop greater collaboration between FE colleges
  • stimulate quality improvement by developing sector-led approaches to peer-to-peer support and sharing good practice
  • ensure sustainability of FE provision by adopting processes that support high performance
  • produce resources and approaches for quality improvement that can be adopted by other FE providers
  • stimulate the market and provider base to support ongoing quality improvement
  • develop a stronger FE offer by improving the quality of FE provision and learner outcomes
  • better meet local and national skills priorities and improve labour market outcomes for learners
Published 27 February 2020
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added information about the 2020 to 2021 application round. Removed previous information about the 2019 to 2020 programme round.

  2. Added a list of colleges who will receive grant funding.

  3. Removed details on how to apply - the application period has now closed.

  4. Reopened the application round and updated the application form and guidance.

  5. Added information about the changed application deadline.

  6. Updated application form and criteria.

  7. Added webinar details to 'Support for applicants'.

  8. First published.

