Actions for HE providers during the coronavirus outbreak

Information for HE providers on the government support package available for universities and students, the process for clearing and student numbers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Details

This guidance is for higher education (HE) providers including universities, colleges and other HE institutions.

It provides guidance on:

