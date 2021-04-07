Funding for local authorities to spend on home-to-school travel for children from low-income families from 2017 to 2021.

Documents

Allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel: 2017 to 2021

ODS, 18.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Extended rights for home-to-school travel: grant determination letter - 2020 to 2021 financial year

PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 29.1KB

Details

‘Allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel: 2017 to 2021’ shows how much funding local authorities have received for free school travel in each financial year from 2017 to 2021.

Local authorities use this funding to pay for home-to-school travel for children from low income families, as required by the Education Act 1996. Further information is available in the Home to school travel and transport statutory guidance.

Funding is paid directly from DfE to local authorities in monthly instalments as a Section 31 grant.

‘Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations’ shows the funding local transport authorities will receive to support additional dedicated school and college transport. This is due to current social distancing requirements on public transport during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Contact

Home to school travel team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 7 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. 'Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations' document updated.

  2. 'Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations' document updated.

  3. Amended 'Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations for the autumn term' to change the name 'Worcester City Council' to 'Worcestershire County Council'.

  4. 'Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations for the autumn term’ updated to reflect additional funding allocations for the second half of the autumn term.

  5. Added: Additional school and college transport capacity funding allocations up to October 2020 half term.

  6. Updated to include the grant allocations for 2020 to 2021.

  7. Updated with 2019 to 2020 funding allocations.

  8. Updated funding allocation spreadsheet.

  9. Updated allocations for extended rights to free travel and general duty to promote sustainable travel, to reflect 2015 to 2019. Updated grant determination letter for 2018 to 2019.

  10. Updated page with 2017 to 2018 allocations.

  11. Updated allocations document to include data for the 2016 to 2017 financial year; added grant determination letter.

  12. First published.

