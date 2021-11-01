How the government funds apprenticeships in England, including details of funding bands and the apprenticeship levy.

Applies to England

Details

These policy papers set out how the government funds apprenticeships in England, dating back to reforms that were introduced in May 2017.

Each paper explains the apprenticeship funding policy that applies to apprentices that started after a specific date.

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from November 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 November 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2020

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy (from January 2020)’ outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2019

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2018

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 May 2017 up to 31 July 2018

Read the equality assessment of the effect that this apprenticeship funding system will have on groups with ‘protected characteristics’ (for example a disability).

Read the latest apprenticeship funding guidance.

Read the latest apprenticeship funding rules

