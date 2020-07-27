The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

ADA3684: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School, Havering

Decision reference: ADA3684

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Havering Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 27 July 2020