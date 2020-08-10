A list of Ofqual-regulated awarding organisations and links to their various complaints policies.

Documents

VTQ awarding organisation appeals and complaints links

PDF, 322KB, 9 pages

Details

This document is a reference guide to help centres identify links to appeals against results and complaints policies from vocational and technical qualification awarding organisations. It is derived from a search of information held on their respective websites.

Published 10 August 2020