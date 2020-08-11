Advice on vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications.

Documents

Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2020 to 2021

Ref: Ofqual/20/6653PDF, 273KB, 20 pages

Details

This advice notice aims to provide users of vocational, technical and other general qualifications with answers to some common questions about arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications in 2020 and 2021 in the context of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Advertisement

Set up your ILR and collect data with the Learner Entry Tool
Resources
A tool that helps smaller learning providers get the right structure f
Student Loans Interest Rates and Repayment Threshold Announcement
Resources
Annual updates to the Interest Rates and Thresholds of Income Continge
Centres for Excellence in Maths programme funding conditions
Resources
The conditions under which ESFA will pay the Centres for Excellence in

Published 11 August 2020