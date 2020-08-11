The conditions under which ESFA will pay the Centres for Excellence in Maths grant funding in the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Documents

Centres for Excellence in Maths programme funding conditions

Ref: DfE-00135-2020PDF, 180KB, 8 pages

Details

The document sets out funding amounts, payment schedules and grant conditions and requirements.

It is for the 21 institutions selected to be Centres for Excellence in Maths.

Send enquiries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

