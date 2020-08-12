Information on the framework used to procure school building construction works.

Documents

Construction framework handbook

Process timelines (appendix A)

Regional boundaries (appendix B)

Design development deliverables and CPs comparison (appendix C)

Framework evaluation standard (appendix D)

Access agreement

Details

The construction framework supports the school building programmes, and is also available for schools and local authorities to use for their own projects.

The framework is split into 3 value bands, and each value band into regions:

  • high value band (£12m+) – 2 regions
  • medium value band (£4.5m to £12m) – 8 regions
  • low value band (up to £4.5m) – 12 regions

A list of 32 contractors which have won places on our framework is available.

The framework launched on 27 November 2017 and will operate for a period of up to 4 years.

Documents and tools you can use when procuring school buildings, using the construction framework, are available.

For enquiries or further information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 20 December 2017
Last updated 12 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the access agreement to include digital signatures.

  2. Added information to the framework evaluation standard to confirm that bid responses must conform to the pricing rules as reflected in the framework pricing schedule.

  3. First published.

