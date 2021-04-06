A comparative tool to help local authorities plan for future high needs spend and provision.

Local authorities can use this tool to periodically assess their own level of need, spend and pattern of provision against:

  • those of neighbouring local authorities (both geographically and statistically)
  • national trends

Analysis of the data will help inform local authorities’ future plans.

Information about high needs funding and the review and planning role of local authorities is in the high needs funding operational guide.

Published 25 August 2020
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the high needs benchmarking tool. This version of the tool includes new Section 251 data (2019 to 2020 outturn), SEN data for January 2020 and provisional high needs national funding formula allocations for 2021 to 2022.

  2. We have revised a small number of formulae in the tool– these changes mainly concern information for England.

  3. First published.

