Grant funding agreements and contracts ESFA issued to providers, these contracts for services are extensions of the 2019 to 2020 agreements and contracts

Details

The contract sets out:

  • the obligations of the education and training provider in return for receipt of public funding from Department
  • the circumstances in which the Department will undertake intervention action in the event of educational, financial or other failure of the provider

HEI Adult Contract for Services for Higher Level Apprenticeships

PDF, 565KB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Contract for Services Adult Education Budget (Procured)

PDF, 553KB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Contract for Services Procured Non-Levy

PDF, 595KB, 82 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and Training 2014-17 Contract for Services extension

PDF, 567KB, 77 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Recruiting teachers from overseas
Resources
How schools can hire teachers who are not UK or Irish nationals and ge
DAO Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)
Resources
Learners wishing to claim recognition of prior learning (RPL) must app
Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings
Resources
What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do

Published 16 September 2020