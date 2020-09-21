This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 August 2018.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: data, charts and tables

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: childcare provider level data as at 31 August 2018

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: childcare inspection level data provisional 01 April to 31 August 2018 and revised 01 January to 31 March 2018

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: methodology and quality report

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018: pre-release access list

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 27 November 2018
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the main findings, methodology and pre-release access list PDF documents to an accessible format.

  2. The Excel charts and tables file has been republished for this release. A minor change has been made in the underlying formulae in Table 2. This corrects an error affecting the filters for this table. This amendment has not changed the underlying data for this release.

  3. The main findings, Excel charts and tables files and ODS underlying data files have been republished for this release. This is due to minor corrections to the data in our administrative system which affect our underlying data files and consequently our charts and tables. These revisions did not result in any changes to the analysis in the main findings which accompanies this release.

  4. In July 2018, Ofsted early years registration and inspection data was migrated to a new administrative database system. We have since identified technical issues with the mapping of some of the data relating to inspection actions. As a result, we have temporarily removed Table 10, pending further investigation.

  5. First published.