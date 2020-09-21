Data covers the period 1 September 2018 to 31 March 2019.

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2019

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

These statistics about maintained schools and academies inspections in England consist of:

  • main findings in HTML, PDF and word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and CSV format
  • a quality and methodology report
  • a pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 13 June 2019
  1. We have replaced PDF files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

