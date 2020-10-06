Evidence from assurance visits to children’s homes between 1 and 11 September.

COVID-19 series: briefing on children’s social care providers, September 2020

Ofsted is carrying out a phased return to routine inspection. In September 2020 we began making visits to children’s social care providers to provide assurance about the settings and services we regulate.

Find out more about Ofsted’s assurance visits to children’s homes.

Published 6 October 2020