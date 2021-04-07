Find and contact a system leader in your area.

School-to-school support directory

System leaders include:

  • teaching schools
  • national leaders of education (NLEs)
  • national leaders of governance (NLGs)
  • local leaders of education (LLEs)
  • specialist leaders of education (SLEs)

Find system leaders in your area in the school-to-school support directory which lists teaching schools, NLEs and NLGs.

LLEs and SLEs can be contacted through teaching schools.

You can find out more information about what system leaders can do for your school at get school-to-school support from system leaders.

If you would like to discuss your support requirements with someone from our governance team please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 7 October 2020
Last updated 7 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added updated School-to-school support directory.

  2. Added updated directory.

  3. First published.

