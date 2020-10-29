Performance-related payments that the Department for Education awards to its staff.
NCPRP 2019
NCPRP 2019
NCPRP 2018
NCPRP 2018
NCPRP 2017
NCPRP 2017
NCPRP 2016
NCPRP 2016
NCPRP December 2015
NCPRP data collection 2015
NCPRP December 2014
NCPRP data collection 2014
NCPRP December 2013
NCPRP data collection 2013
Data about non-consolidated performance-related payments (NCPRP) that DfE makes each year to staff who are in their post on 31 March. These are one-off payments - they are not a permanent part of a salary.
