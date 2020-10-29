Performance-related payments that the Department for Education awards to its staff.

Documents

NCPRP 2019

NCPRP 2019

NCPRP 2018

NCPRP 2018

NCPRP 2017

NCPRP 2017

NCPRP 2016

NCPRP 2016

NCPRP December 2015

NCPRP 2015

NCPRP December 2014

NCPRP 2014

NCPRP December 2013

NCPRP 2013

Details

Data about non-consolidated performance-related payments (NCPRP) that DfE makes each year to staff who are in their post on 31 March. These are one-off payments - they are not a permanent part of a salary.

Published 20 December 2012
Last updated 29 October 2020

  1. Added 'NCPRP 2019' files.

  2. Added 2018 payments.

  3. Added 2017 payments.

  4. Added 2016 payments.

  5. Added non-consolidated performance-related payment information data for 2015.

  6. Added 2014 data.

  7. Added 2013 data.

  8. First published.

