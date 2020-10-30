The requirements local authorities should meet when submitting data for the 2021 school preference data collections.

Documents

School preference (child level) data collection 2021

Ref: DfE-00197-2020PDF, 651KB, 47 pages

Details

This business and technical specification explains:

  • what data local authorities should submit
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • the validation rules that Department for Education (DfE) will apply to the data

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data to complete the school preference collections is available.

Published 11 August 2020
Last updated 30 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'School preference (child level) data collection 2021'. Changes are detailed in 'version history' in the document.

  2. First published.

    Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
    Resources
    The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
    The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
    Resources
    List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
    What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    Resources
    Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser