An investigation report on Dunham Trust

Documents

Investigation report: Dunham Trust

PDF, 211KB, 16 pages

Details

An investigation report by the Education and Skills Funding Agency on allegations made around financial management, regularity and personnel issues at Dunham Trust.

Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser

Published 30 October 2020