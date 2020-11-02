EQ Awards is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Education Qualifications and Awards (EQ Awards) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

EQ Awards informed Ofqual in October 2020 of its intention to surrender recognition. The surrender took effect as of 1 November 2020. From this date, no qualifications offered by EQ Awards are regulated by Ofqual.

EQ Awards previously had 16 regulated qualifications and issued 1,897 certificates in the last year. We understand no learners are affected by this surrender.

