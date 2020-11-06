Matching in foster care: making good decisions for children in care and care leavers

This report sets out our findings from a small research project that explored what contributes to good matching decisions for children in foster care.

Matching children to the right foster families is critically important for children’s futures. Good matching decisions can help to ensure that fostered children have a secure base, feel loved and can enjoy their lives.

This project is the first part of a wider research programme that looks at decision-making for children in care, or on the edge of care, and care leavers.

The research activity took place in the summer of 2019 before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. We are aware of the serious and varied challenges that the pandemic presents to practitioners and carers. Even as we publish this report, the picture is changing. We are confident, however, that our findings remain relevant.

