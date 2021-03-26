Specification and validation rules for local authorities and software suppliers preparing for the 2021 to 2022 children in need census.

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: business and technical specification

Ref: DfE-00201-2020PDF, 494KB, 36 pages

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: validation rules

ODS, 17.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: validation rules

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 27.5KB

This is technical information about submitting data for the children in need census for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

It is for:

  • suppliers of software for local authority management information systems (MIS)
  • users of local authority MIS software

It explains:

  • changes to the previous year’s census collection
  • what data local authorities should supply at child level
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules
Published 6 November 2020
Last updated 26 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added updated Children in need census 2021 to 2022: validation rules.

  2. Validation rules spreadsheet updated: amended rule 1530 to include local authority codes 838 and 839.

  3. First published.

