Literature review examining evidence on school and college staff wellbeing in England, the UK and comparable sectors.

Documents

School and college staff wellbeing: evidence from England, the UK and comparable sectors

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-100-0, DFE-RR978PDF, 1.07MB, 72 pages

Details

Following the launch of the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) Teacher Recruitment and Retention strategy, an expert group was created to advise DfE on the wellbeing of staff in schools and colleges.

This literature review was commissioned to support the work of the expert advisory group to examine recent evidence on school and college staff wellbeing in England.

The main aim of this review is to establish the effectiveness of the existing support available to enable and promote staff wellbeing in schools and further education (FE) colleges in England.

This literature review was written in 2019 prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Student-level equalities analyses for GCSE and A level
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of GCSE a
Changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Resources
Summary This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our
Dstl inspires students to solve space challenges
Resources
Dstl asked UTC Portsmouth students to devise innovative ideas solve sp

Published 26 November 2020