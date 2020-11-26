 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Exploring the relationship between teacher workload and target setting

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A research study exploring the use and impact of pupil target setting on workload in schools across England.

Documents

Exploring the relationship between teacher workload and target setting

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-215-1, DFERR1084PDF, 432KB, 43 pages

Details

The Department for Education commissioned CooperGibson research to undertake a study comprising 60 qualitative semi-structured telephone interviews with a range of school staff to explore:

  • roles and responsibilities of different levels of school staff in relation to target setting and data management
  • time spent in schools on work related to target setting and its impact on teacher workload
  • perceived value of targets and target setting activities and how these could be improved in the future

These findings are from 2019, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Student-level equalities analyses for GCSE and A level
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of GCSE a
Changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Resources
Summary This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our
Dstl inspires students to solve space challenges
Resources
Dstl asked UTC Portsmouth students to devise innovative ideas solve sp

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student support for higher education (HE)
Resources
SLC statistic publications detailing financial support for students in
Student Support for Higher Education in Northern Ireland 2020
Resources
Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 20
Student Support for Higher Education in Wales 2020
Resources
Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 20
Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020
Resources
Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 20
Further education outcome-based success measures: 2017 to 2018
Resources
Outcomes of learners completing further education training.DocumentsFu
Key stage 4 performance 2020
Resources
Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage
Further education and skills: November 2020
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England for the 2019 to 2020
Resources
The latest #apprenticeship data was published by the government today
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
Resources
GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disadvantaged on
Student-level equalities analyses for GCSE and A level
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of GCSE a
Changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Resources
Summary This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our
Dstl inspires students to solve space challenges
Resources
Dstl asked UTC Portsmouth students to devise innovative ideas solve sp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 15 minutes ago

RT @FENews: #SkillsWorldLIVE is now live: @TomBewick will be joined by special guests @mimsdavies IS LIVE right now... live and direct from…
View Original Tweet

FE News Editor
FE News Editor has published a new article: 9 virtual festive office Christmas party ideas you and your team will enjoy, according to events expert 4 hours 8 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost 4 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page