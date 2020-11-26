Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 2019 to 2020 and the early in year figures for the academic year 2020 to 2021.

Student Support for Higher Education in Northern Ireland 2020

PDF, 516KB, 19 pages

Student Support for Higher Education in Northern Ireland 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 138KB

Pre-release Access

PDF, 122KB, 1 page

Higher Education Policy Changes in Northern Ireland - Academic Year 2019/20

PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Higher Education Policy Changes in Northern Ireland - Academic Year 2020/21

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Statistics on student support paid to students in the form of loans and grants, or to their university or college in the form of tuition fees.

The students are Northern Ireland domiciles studying anywhere in the UK, ROI or EU students studying in Northern Ireland.

Published 26 November 2020