Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Stewart Lindsay

PDF, 116KB, 16 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Stewart Lindsay

Teacher reference number: 1665548

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 June 1983

Location teacher worked: Essex, east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 4 December 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Stewart Lindsay formerly employed in Essex, east England.

Published 18 December 2020