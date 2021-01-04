From the end of January 2021, childminders, nurseries and all other childcare providers must use an online notification form to tell us about significant events.

From 28 January, all childcare providers must use the online notification form to notify Ofsted of significant events. Providers should no longer notify us by phone or email.

We want to make sure we can act on the information that is shared with us as quickly as possible, without any undue delay. The form is accessible and can be used on mobile and tablets, so that you are able to submit information swiftly and at ease.

When notifying us using this form, you will need to have to hand:

  • your unique reference number (URN)
  • the childcare address
  • details of the incident and details of those involved

We will confirm receipt of the information and you can also download a copy for your records. We may contact you for further information.

You should notify Ofsted as soon as practical, and in any case within 14 days of a notifiable event happening. For full guidance on what is classed as a notifiable event or serious incident, you should refer to our early years and childcare compliance handbook.

We understand that some people may have different needs and may not be able to use a form. You can find further information about accessibility for this service.

UK students in the EU: continuing your studies
Resources
Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any chang
Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
Resources
How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming
Initial teacher training (ITT) market review
Resources
Information for initial teacher training providers about the governmen

Published 4 January 2021