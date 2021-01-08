An investigation report on Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited.

Documents

Investigation report: Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited

PDF, 272KB, 26 pages

Details

An investigation report by the Education and Skills Funding Agency on allegations made about their financial management and governance arrangements at Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited.

2021 key stage 1: assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA)
Resources
Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Damian Ryan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
Financial notice to improve: Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Penny Bridge Church of England

Published 8 January 2021