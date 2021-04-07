A summary of the projects developed using CCF funding and resources developed by lead and partner colleges.

Documents

Project summaries: College collaboration fund (CCF)

HTML

Resources: college collaboration fund (CCF)

HTML

Details

These documents relate to the projects undertaken by successful lead colleges and partner colleges.

Published 25 January 2021
Last updated 7 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added a new Staff development section and added more resources to Remote education.

  2. Added remote education and work experience examples to the 'Resources' document.

  3. Added 'Resources: college collaboration fund' HTML document.

  4. First published.

    Coronavirus and higher education students: England, 12 March to 22 March 2021
    Resources
    Experimental statistics from the Student COVID-19 Insights Survey (SCI
    Teachersâ€™ pension scheme regulations 2021 - draft amendments
    Resources
    Summary We're seeking views on the draft amendments to the teachersâ€™
    Behaviour experts to support schools with poor discipline
    Resources
    School leaders with outstanding records on behaviour selected to suppo