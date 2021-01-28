Information to help schools, academies and others understand costs for schools in England.

Documents

Schools’ costs: 2020 to 2021 (Jan 2021)

Ref: DfE-00015-2021PDF, 249KB, 13 pages

Schools’ costs: 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 (Jan 2019)

Ref: DFE-00031-2019PDF, 304KB, 14 pages

Schools’ costs: 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 (Feb 2018)

Ref: DFE-00022-2018PDF, 243KB, 16 pages

Details

These technical notes provide information to help school leaders, governors and academy trusts, researchers and others understand costs for schools in England, at the national level, in the short to medium term.

Published 1 February 2018
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Schools’ costs: 2020 to 2021 (Jan 2021)'.

  2. Updated document with improved analysis, local government pension scheme cost changes, pay increases and other data described in the methodology section.

  3. First published.

    CITB annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Frances North
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Gemma Beckett
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc