What the changes are, when they will happen, and how they affect SIA licence applicants and licence holders.

We are making some changes to the training you need to take before you can get a front line SIA licence. These changes will happen in April and October 2021.

The changes are:

  • on 1 April 2021, we will introduce updated qualifications for all sectors except close protection
  • from 1 April 2021, you must have a first aid qualification before you can apply for a door supervisor or security guard licence
  • on 1 October 2021, we will introduce updated close protection qualifications
  • from 1 October 2021, you must have one of the new qualifications or take top-up training before you can apply for a door supervisor and security guard licence – this includes renewals

Why are we making these changes?

We need to make sure that people working in the private security industry can:

  • keep the public safe
  • follow new working practices
  • understand recent changes to the law
  • make the best use of new technology

New requirement: first aid training

We already expect applicants for a close protection licence to complete a first aid qualification before taking their licence-linked training.

From 1 April 2021, we will also expect applicants for a door supervisor or security guard licence to do the same.

You will need to do this if either of the following apply:

  • you are applying for a licence for the first time
  • it has been longer than 3 years since you last held a licence for that activity

From 1 October 2021, you will also need to do this if you are renewing your licence.

The qualification must be an Emergency First Aid at Work qualification or equivalent.

What do we mean by “equivalent”?

We will accept other qualifications that comply with the relevant guidance from the Health and Safety Executive. Some examples are:

  • First Aid at Work (FAW)
  • First Person on Scene (FPOS)
  • First Response Emergency Care (FREC)

Your training provider can tell you more about this.

New requirement: top-up training

From 1 October 2021, you must have one of the following before you can apply for a door supervisor or security guard licence:

  • one of the new qualifications introduced on 1 April
  • one of the older licence-linked qualifications and a ‘top-up’ qualification

This applies to any applications submitted on or after 1 October, including renewals. If you submit your application before this date, you will not need take additional training.

Other changes

More relevant course material

We have moved training that is critical for all sectors to the ‘common unit’ (taken by all security operatives). This includes new training on:

  • terror threat awareness
  • dealing with emergencies

We have introduced new sector-specific content – for example:

  • the close protection course includes new material on physical intervention
  • the door supervision course includes new material on the use of equipment such as body worn video recorders and breathalysers
  • the public space surveillance (CCTV) course includes new material on CCTV operational procedures and the law
  • the security guarding course includes new material covering personal safety

More practical assessments

We have increased the number of practical elements in the training to help learners reinforce their knowledge. The practical assessments include:

  • searching
  • dealing with conflict
  • report/statement writing
  • using communications devices
Published 5 February 2021