 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Year, No EU: What happens to the GDPR in the UK now?

Details
Hits: 984
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

At the stroke of midnight, 31st December 2020 the UK’s transition period ended and the country fully left the EU and all of its rules and regulations behind. However, despite leaving the European Union, it’s not the end of the GDPR. Employers and employees alike are still responsible for data security and must understand the roles they continue to play.

There are currently over 40 trillion gigabytes of data in existence throughout the world right now. As much as 90% of that data was created in just the last two years - and that number is going to keep rising. The GDPR was created as a means for giving control back to individuals over their share of that ever increasing mountain of data, allowing them to see who has access to it, what they’re using it for, why they need it, and to exercise their rights to move, alter, restrict, and delete any data which belongs to them.

In 2016, the UK voted to leave the EU in a national referendum and since then the country has been in the slow process of untangling itself from a complicated web of laws and regulations. The GDPR is one such Regulation. Over four years since the referendum, and two years after the GDPR was enacted into law, the UK finally left the EU and its laws behind when the transition period came to an end on 1st December 2021. 

So, what does that mean for data protection in the UK?

Were all the efforts to comply with the EU Regulation made in vain? In short, no - and for two reasons. Firstly, any organisation which processes the data of EU citizens still needs to comply with the EU’s GDPR, there may be one or two differences now that the UK isn’t part of the same union, but broadly speaking they’ll still be bound by the same conditions as they were before.

Secondly, the EU is the UK’s biggest trading partner and, going forward, it wants to continue being able to trade, both goods and data, as easily as possible. This means that the UK’s data protection laws need to be comparable to the EU’s. So, to make that a reality, the UK government took the EU Regulation in its entirety, made a few adjustments to make it more relevant to the UK and then made it law. Since 1st January 2021, the UK GDPR has been the sole data protection law defending the rights of UK citizens.  

International Education Strategy: 2021 update
Resources
Update to the 2019 International Education Strategy highlighting progr
Measures announced to boost international study and global opportunities
Resources
Government announces new measures to help the education sector build b
Introducing international qualified teacher status (iQTS)
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on proposals for a new international teac

So, far from Britain’s exit from the EU meaning that organisations can roll back the many changes they made to comply with the Regulation, it means that maintaining those changes and continuing the effort to remain vigilant to data protection issues; upholding individual rights; and being transparent, fair, lawful, accurate, considerate, responsible, and accountable for their actions is more important than it ever has been.

A major requirement of the GDPR is that staff at all levels of an organisation are properly trained to understand the GDPR, the importance of data security, and what they need to do to keep data safe. iHASCO, a market leading provider of eLearning, has just launched two new courses to ensure that everybody receives the training they need. 

“GDPR often instils fear and panic amongst employers and employees, as protecting data is a serious issue” says James Kelly, Script Writer and GDPR Expert at iHASCO. “With the UK’s departure from the EU, the GDPR in Education and Advanced courses (UK Versions) go a long way towards ensuring educational establishments understand their existing GDPR responsibilities with confidence. 

GDPR (UK) in Education Training is a course for those working in the education sector (including universities, schools and nurseries) and will help users gain a full understanding of the Regulation, its importance, and how it applies to their role. Working in education means that you’re likely to handle extra sensitive data, which is given special protection under the GDPR. For example, teaching staff not only handle the register of student names, they also have health and behavioural data, grades, reports and many other pieces of highly sensitive Special Category personal Data – as such, they need to understand how to keep that data safe, and why it’s so important to do so. By the end of the course, users will feel confident in carrying out their role safely and effectively and feel empowered to make a genuine difference in their workplace. 

GDPR Advanced (UK Version) is for anyone responsible for creating, maintaining, managing, or overseeing data protection and/or data handling within their organisation. It is comprehensive, covering every possible aspect of the GDPR, providing users with an in-depth understanding of the Regulation and its implications; providing interactive scenario-based questions so that users can apply their newly acquired knowledge to real-life examples; and it provides additional materials which, along with the lessons they learn, will make a valuable difference to how they perform their role at work.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Get laptops and tablets for pupils and students who cannot access face-to-face education due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
How schools, 16 to 19 academies, colleges, and other further education
Get help with laptops, tablets and 4G wireless routers received from DfE during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Guidance for local authorities, trusts, schools, colleges and other fu
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Jacqueline Thompson
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Natalie Ochana
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Research and analysis: Social Mobility Commission unveils Annual Review 2020
Resources
The Social Mobility Commission launches its 2020 review and unveils pl
Changes to the training you need for an SIA licence
Resources
What the changes are, when they will happen, and how they affect SIA l
School Rebuilding Programme
Resources
Information about the School Rebuilding Programme.DocumentsSchool Rebu
School Rebuilding Programme: first 50 schools
Resources
The schools in the School Rebuilding Programme and how they were prior
Emergency planning and response
Resources
How schools and other educational settings should plan for and deal wi
International Education Strategy: 2021 update
Resources
Update to the 2019 International Education Strategy highlighting progr
Measures announced to boost international study and global opportunities
Resources
Government announces new measures to help the education sector build b
Introducing international qualified teacher status (iQTS)
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on proposals for a new international teac

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5319)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page