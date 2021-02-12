Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2021 to 2022

Apprenticeship non-levy extensions technical guidance

2021 to 2022 Apprenticeship non-levy business case template

The apprenticeship non-levy technical guidance sets out how we calculated apprenticeship non-levy procured allocations for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

The technical guidance for the following 2021 to 2022 funding year allocations will be published when allocations are issued in March 2021:

  • ESFA funded adult education budget (AEB) including 19 to 24 traineeships
  • Advanced learner loans facilities and bursaries
  • 16 to 18 traineeships and bursaries (for providers without 16 to 19 funding)

Further information on 19+ funding allocations is available.

