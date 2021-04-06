 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Awarding of functional skills in 2021

Details
Hits: 239
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Details, by awarding organisation, of the different assessment options available for functional skills in 2021.

Arrangements for 2021

There are 3 ways learners will be able to access a result.

  1. Assessments can continue to take place in a training provider, college, school, employer premises or alternative location, where it is safe for them to do so in line with public health guidance.
  2. Assessments can be taken remotely or online.
  3. Where neither of these options is possible, and learners need a result to progress, then the grade can be awarded through alternative arrangements.

This flexibility will mean many learners will be able to quickly progress and not be delayed. It will also ensure that apprentices can progress through their apprenticeship and to future employment.

As lockdown restrictions lift, more learners will be able to access assessments at their school, college, training provider or workplace as well as remotely, and the need for alternative arrangements will decrease.

The options available

Learners who are ready or waiting to take their functional skills assessment can do so now. They can do this through in-person or remote arrangements. Remote arrangements can refer to the use of remote assessment, remote invigilation, or both. The table below shows what assessment options each awarding organisation offers.

Awarding organisationRemote invigilationOn-screen or computer basedPaper basedAwarding organisation provided test centre
AQA No No Yes No
C&G On request Yes Yes On request
EAL No Yes On request On request
FAQ Yes Yes Yes On request
Highfield Yes Yes Yes No
NCFE Yes Yes Yes No
NOCN Yes Yes Yes On request
OCR No Yes Yes No
Open Awards Yes Yes Yes On request
Pearson On request Yes Yes No
Skillsfirst Yes Yes On request No

Learners should speak to their training provider, college or school about which options are offered by the awarding organisation that they are registered with. For reformed functional skills qualifications, if the most appropriate option for the student is not offered by the awarding organisation then it is possible to swap to another awarding organisation.

To find out further information about these options please contact the relevant awarding organisation.

If none of these options are possible, and it is not possible to delay assessment until spring or summer, then the result can be awarded through alternative arrangements.

Remote arrangements can refer to the use of remote assessment, remote invigilation, or both.

Remote assessment

Remote assessment is an assessor examining a learner while they are completing the required and timed assessment tasks. The assessor is in a different location to that of the learner. It is a live assessment and is different to on-screen or online assessment. It does not cover independent completion of required tasks or generation of evidence without direct supervision and/or observation of an assessor.

Remote invigilation

Remote invigilation can be one or both of live supervision or after-the-fact supervision of a learner completing the required assessment tasks. The invigilator is in a different location to the learner. It ensures that the learner completes the assessment under the required conditions so that the awarding organisation can assure itself of the validity of the assessment and secure the award of the qualification. The invigilator is not assessing the learner.

Note that remote assessment and remote invigilation can take place in a location outside of an approved centre (such as at the learner’s home or an employer’s premises). Remote invigilation can be a sole measure or part of a suite of measures to ensure that the assessment has been conducted under secure conditions.

How interest is calculated - Plan 4
Resources
Find out how interest is calculated and applied if you have a Plan 4 s
Overseas earnings thresholds for Plan 4 student loans
Resources
EnglishCymraegYou'll only start repaying your student loan when you ea
View my financial insights
Resources
Guidance for the view my financial insights (VMFI) tool which provides

The Federation of Awarding Bodies Functional Skills Group

The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Functional Skills Group has been working closely together to discuss a common approach to Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) that follows the policy position set out by the Department for Education.

The group has produced a paper that outlines the approach to TAGs for all Functional Skills subjects (both Legacy and Reformed) from Entry 1 to Level 2. FAB has shared the document to show how the awarding organisations share common underpinning principles. Each awarding organisation has produced their own guidance and centres should refer to that for detail on how each awarding organisation’s processes will operate.

Background

Awarding organisations, colleges, training providers and schools have been working hard to offer functional skills assessments that are safe and convenient for learners throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, circumstances have meant that many learners who are ready to take their functional skills assessments have not yet been able to do so.

Following our joint consultation with the Department for Education, it has been confirmed how functional skills assessments can be awarded.

Please see the ESFA’s guidance to providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. It describes temporary flexibilities which have been applied during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and how and when apprentices can safely train and undertake an assessment in workplace, educational and assessment settings.

About functional skills

While some functional skills learners take these qualifications alongside other qualifications and over a normal academic year, many others do not. Functional skills qualifications are:

  • small in size (55 guided learning hours)
  • often assessed after learners complete a short course
  • available ‘on-demand’ in many cases, which means learners can take their assessment when they are ready to do so

Since the start of the pandemic most awarding organisations have put in place a range of options to enable assessments to take place, such as offering online assessments that can often be delivered remotely or increasing flexibility over the timing of assessments. Taking an assessment enables learners to get their results quicker than going through a process that requires evidence to be gathered to support a teacher grade which, in many cases, will also need to be checked by awarding organisations before a result is issued. This means the impact of the disruption may be less as learners are still able to take the assessment now or can catch up later in the spring and summer.

The purpose of functional skills qualifications is to provide reliable evidence of a student’s achievements against demanding content that is relevant to the workplace. They need to provide assessment of students’ underpinning knowledge as well as their ability to apply this in different contexts. They also need to provide a foundation for progression into employment or further technical education and develop skills for everyday life. Unlike assessments for larger qualifications, which have had to mitigate for lost learning, the content for functional skills qualifications has not been reduced.

Published 25 February 2021
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Page updated and now includes a section titled ‘The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Functional Skills Group’

  2. Change to make a reference to reformed FSQs clear.

  3. Updated entry for OCR.

  4. Altered to correct error - OCR assessment do not provide test centres.

  5. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student Loans Company – Complaints procedure
Resources
EnglishCymraegHow to complain if you're unhappy with the service you'v
The Prevent duty in higher education (HE): training and guidance for practitioners
Resources
Training materials and guidance on the Prevent duty for those working
Research and analysis: The National Minimum Wage in 2021
Resources
Minimum wage rates increase on 1 April. This short report looks at the
Provider guide to delivering high-quality apprenticeships
Resources
A guide for training providers that currently offer apprenticeship tra
Detailed guide: Apply to have your qualifications regulated
Resources
Who and what Ofqual regulates, how to apply to be regulated and what h
Systematic synthetic phonics (SPP) teaching programme validation
Resources
Guidance on how to complete the self assessment form with the essentia
Choosing a phonics teaching programme
Resources
Sets out what the government is doing to help schools choose a phonics
ESFA Information Exchange
Resources
Guidance about the ESFA Information Exchange, including how to access
Check what training you need to get an SIA licence
Resources
Information about licence-linked qualifications, the awarding organisa
How interest is calculated - Plan 4
Resources
Find out how interest is calculated and applied if you have a Plan 4 s
Overseas earnings thresholds for Plan 4 student loans
Resources
EnglishCymraegYou'll only start repaying your student loan when you ea
View my financial insights
Resources
Guidance for the view my financial insights (VMFI) tool which provides

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5560)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page