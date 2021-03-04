Experimental statistics on apprenticeship starts, between 2012 to 2013 and 2019 to 2020 academic years, by employer size, sector and region.

Apprenticeships in England by industry characteristics 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-in-england-by-industry-characteristics/2019-20

This release presents statistics on apprenticeship starts by their employer enterprise characteristics.

Data from the Individualised Learner Record (ILR), Apprenticeship Service and Office for National Statistics Inter-departmental Business Register (IDBR) have been matched.

This allows information about apprentices to be linked to information about their employers, covering:

  • learner characteristics including age and gender
  • apprenticeship information including level, standard or framework, subject studied, geography of workplace and whether they were supported by levy funds from an Apprenticeship Service Account (ASA)
  • employer enterprise characteristics including industry sector, size band and legal status
Published 4 March 2021