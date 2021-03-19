Guidance on the social care common inspection framework (SCCIF).
Ofsted will return to carrying out routine inspections for all settings inspected under the SCCIF (social care common inspection framework) on Monday 12 April 2021.
Social care common inspection framework
Our first principle of inspection is to focus on the things that matter most to children’s lives. The SCCIF is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ framework. The evaluation criteria are broadly consistent across the different types of children’s social care services but they reflect the unique nature of each type of service.
Inspectors can also read guidance on safeguarding concerns.
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): adoption support agencies
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): boarding schools and residential special schools
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): children’s homes
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): secure children’s homes
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): independent fostering agencies
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential family centres
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential holiday schemes for disabled children
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential provision of further education colleges
- Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): voluntary adoption agencies
Assurance visits
Ofsted began making assurance visits in September 2020 as part of a phased return to routine inspection.
- Assurance visits for boarding schools
- Assurance visits: children's homes
- Assurance visits: secure children's homes
- Assurance visits: independent fostering agencies
- Assurance visits: residential family centres
- Assurance visits: residential provision of further education colleges
- Assurance visits for residential special schools
Additional guidance
- Gathering additional evidence to secure an incomplete inspection
- Children’s social care: inspectors’ review of records held on electronic systems
- Safeguarding concerns: guidance for inspectors
Last updated 19 March 2021
Updates to SCCIF guidance to reflect the changes to Ofsted’s post-inspection processes and complaints handling (including timelines) that we introduced in September 2020.
Added guidance for social care providers on how inspectors can arrange to review records held on electronic systems.
Removed information about our work during the national lockdown (5 November up to 2 December).
Added guidance on assurance visits that Ofsted will carry out from September 2020.
Minor updates to all SCCIF handbooks including additional guidance for inspectors in the ‘Listening and talking to children and young people’ sections and updated guidance in the ‘Conduct during inspections’ sections.
Updated with link to new secure children's homes SCCIF.
Minor update to the evaluation criteria describing inadequate effectiveness of leaders and managers (section 5.3) within in the SCCIF for the inspection of children’s homes and secure children’s homes.
Minor updates to 7 framework manuals (no changes to residential provision of further education colleges).
The information about monitoring visits for boarding schools and residential special schools and residential provision of further education colleges has been rewritten.
First published.