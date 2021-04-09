Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr John Wiseman

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr John Wiseman

Teacher reference number: 0054912

Teacher’s date of birth: 30 November 1973

Location teacher worked: Liverpool, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 March to 19 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr John Wiseman formerly employed in Liverpool, north west England.

Published 9 April 2021