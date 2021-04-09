Local authority funding to support the provision of new places for children with special educational needs and disabilities or requiring alternative provision.

Documents

High needs provision capital allocations for 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.3KB

High needs provision capital allocations: explanatory note

PDF, 192KB, 3 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: guidance

PDF, 212KB, 10 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: grant determination

PDF, 98.5KB, 2 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: assurance data return template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 43.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

High needs provision capital allocations (HNPCA) are provided to local authorities to support the provision of places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and pupils requiring alternative provision (AP).

In April 2021 we announced allocations totalling £280 million, intended to provide places needed for September 2022. The allocations spreadsheet shows how much funding has been allocated to each local authority.

The explanatory note shows how we calculated the funding for each local authority.

The guidance document explains what local authorities can spend the funding on and issues they should consider to achieve best outcomes.

‘High Needs Provision Capital Allocations - grant determination’ sets out the conditions of the grant for payments in the 2021 to 2022 financial year. It also provides instructions on additional assurance requirements placed on local authorities, including completing the assurance template provided above.

In November 2020 we announced a total of £300 million of investment to support the provision of places for pupils with SEND or who require alternative provision. £280 million of this funding is provided via the allocations detailed on this page. Up to £20 million will be used to support High Needs capital projects as part of ongoing work with several local authorities with significant Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) deficits. These local authorities have been contacted directly.

The department also provides capital funding to local authorities to create places for mainstream pupils through the basic need allocations.

Academy pays tribute to its Senior Fellow, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Resources
The Trustee Board, Fellows and staff, past and present, of the Royal
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr John Wiseman
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Iain McDowall
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu

Published 9 April 2021