The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Spencer Radford

Teacher reference number: 9458092

Teacher’s date of birth: 18 February 1972

Date of professional conduct panel: 24 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Spencer Radford.

Published 12 April 2021